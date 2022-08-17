Letter: Vote for Paladino in August primary

A reminder to some of my colleagues who are NY-23. Residents and registered voters: Our ethnicities range from Afro, Asian and Latino Americans, including those of mixed racial heritage, like President Barack Obama and myself. I’d like you to know that I can personally vouch for Carl Paladino as your obvious choice to represent not only you in Congress but the rest of us throughout Western New York. This is based on my personal experiences with the good gentleman spanning over 20 years as a Western New York resident.