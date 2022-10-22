Letter: Vote for Democrats to save democracy

There may have been a time when voters could review the candidates being offered and vote for the individual they liked or respected the most. That time is gone, and the only way to get it back is to destroy the current version of the Republican Party. Right now, there is only one party that wants to protect American democracy and one party that wants to destroy free and fair elections.

Vote Democrat right down the line for all national and local offices. The Republican candidate for governor, Lee Zeldin, voted to decertify President Biden’s election even after the January 6th insurrection. New York State Republican representatives Ed Rath, Rob Ortt, Patrick Gallivan, Nick Langworthy and all the rest, where are their denunciations of Donald Trump and the nationwide efforts to steal elections from the voters?

The hard-core right wingers won’t be convinced, we know they prefer an authoritarian dictator style of government, like Russia or China, where there is one party and the only elections that count are the ones the party wins.

There are more Americans that want to protect democracy than those who want to destroy it but no matter how much you want to complain and whine about it, it all comes down to who votes. Early voting, vote by mail, the day of … there’s no excuse. Your country needs you. We can fight about taxes, inflation and gas prices later, but first we have to save democracy.

Robert J. McLennan

Getzville