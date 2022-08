If you want to get rid of assault rifles and multi round magazines, you have to vote Democrat. If you want to return the right to have an abortion to the women of this country, you have to vote Democrat. There is no way the Republican Congress will give up the money and support of gun manufacturers or the abortion bans that provide them with so many votes. So people, you want to return to the rights that people support, then you will have to vote Democrat. It's simple.