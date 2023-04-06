I hate that my life now includes checking for exits whenever I am out somewhere like a gym, store or theater. I hate that when I hear sirens going by my house, I check to see which direction they are going and breathe a small sigh of relief when they are not heading towards my daughters’ schools. I hate that my right to life seems to be trumped by gun rights.

After every mass shooting, especially school shootings, people start venting on Facebook about how the United States needs tougher gun laws. This doesn’t accomplish anything. If you want to effect real change, register as a Democrat and vote for them. You can also help get Democrats elected by supporting candidates through donations or volunteering for their campaigns. Polls show that more than half of the country believes in commonsense gun laws. However, somehow, nothing seems to change. The current Republican majority in the House of Representatives is slim. If only a small number of seats can be flipped to Democrats, there is hope for real gun safety legislation. Every vote is important.