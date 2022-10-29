Letter: Vote for Democrats during midterm elections

I hope voters are paying attention to real news, the facts, and are willing to deeply consider where we are as a nation, how we got here, and where we will choose to go.

Even if you only viewed the culminating January 6 hearing, it’s 100% clear that, whether you want to believe it or not, the GOP is wholly the party of Trump, the one who daily pushes his lie that 2020 Election was stolen from him.

Sadly, the vast majority of the GOP and over 70 million Americans are fully behind Trumpism. They believe Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen and they support candidates who are full-fledged election deniers and Trump devotees, including Lee Zeldin, candidate for New York governor who voted against certifying the 2020 Election; and Nick Langworthy, newly blessed with the Trump endorsement.

At this juncture, a vote for any Republican is a nod to Trump, a green light to the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol, your blessing on those who believe they are above the law, and a clear vote against democracy as it exists today, and the very ideals of democracy.

Here in Western New York, there are decent and honest people who believe in public service and who have actually served, like Max Della Pia, retired Air Force Colonel, businessman, and community volunteer.

Good and decent choices exist, and it’s time we send packing the Big Lie and all who support it. Vote Democrat.

Kathleen Pace

East Amherst