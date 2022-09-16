Letter: Vote for democracy by fully participating

The upcoming midterm elections will determine the direction our country is headed. Instead of looking at options as right or left, liberal or conservative or even right to choice or life, let’s go with the most important issue of them all. Freedom. It only takes a second to realize what is at stake in Ukraine. Real freedom and the struggle to keep democracy alive.

Authoritarian governments have always wanted to control the population and keep a caste system in place so their elite status would be assured. Our nation’s manifest destiny is to break free from that past and demonstrate that our democracy really is power to the people. It takes true understanding of what responsibility means to order to appreciate the price of freedom.

Your vote shows that you are fully aware of the importance our democracy stands for. Everyone must go and vote.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo