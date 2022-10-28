Letter: Vote Conservative Party to pick real Republicans

Come November, Republican voters are going to flock to the polls to vote for candidates who have ideologies that match their own. However, some conservative Republicans may be a little confused when they get to the ballot. There are a few Republican candidates (who are typically conservative and vehemently anti-socialist), who will appear on the Working Families Party line. The Working Families Party is viewed by those with conservative ideologies to be a “socialist wing” of the Democratic Party. Voters beware: Your entrusted Republican candidate may also be carrying the banner of a far-left, liberal, political party on the ballot. This is assuredly the case in Marilla, where the Republican candidate for town justice appears on the Working Families Party ballot line. This is the case of the pick-5 State Supreme Court election, as well. Be careful which five candidates you vote for … to serve in your judiciary. My recommendation to local Republicans is this: Vote straight down the Conservative Party’s ballot line. You will avoid accidentally voting for someone who is OK carrying the banner of a far-left political party and may have condoned a socialist ideology. And in Marilla, vote on the Marilla Patriot Party ballot line. Sadly, the same candidate on the Republican and Conservative lines is also on the Working Families Party ballot line, in the Marilla judge election.