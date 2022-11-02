Letter: Vote as though democracy depends on it - it does

Our democracy is in serious danger, depending upon the outcomes of the upcoming mid-term elections. The move from democracy to autocracy is not a sudden shift; rather, these two opposing ideals have coexisted for quite a few years now. More recently, with the advent of "Trumpism" and the decimation of the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court, what too many of us think "can't happen here" has already begun.

The United States is currently suffering from two major deficits. One is economic; the other - a much more damaging one - is a serious deficit of the moral integrity, honesty and values that made our country great. Thanks to Donald Trump and his millions of MAGA minions who continue to blindly follow his recklessness, our country is adrift and we have become a nation divided.

Unbelievably, roughly 360 candidates for national, state and local offices are election deniers; they actually believe in the "Big Lie" started by our former president - that Joe Biden stole the election from Trump - despite absolutely zero proven cases of election fraud.

Republican leaders and candidates for election have turned to sowing hatred toward their opponents; they have turned to political threats against the FBI, our Justice Department and many of their opponents.

These far right wing Republican candidates and current Senators and Representatives continue to support the January 6 domestic insurrectionists. Their platform consists of retribution against any and all Democrats who might stand in their way; they threaten impeachment of Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland and jail time for Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of their extreme rhetoric.

We have to question the value systems of candidates like Herschel Walker and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Loren Bobert from Colorado and Kari Lake, running for governor of Arizona, who openly vow not to necessarily accept the result of their elections. These candidates and other like them continue to defend the indefensible, to excuse the inexcusable, and to accept the unacceptable.

Abraham Lincoln correctly stated that "A house divided cannot continue to stand." He was right. Please vote for candidates who have moral integrity, honesty and a value system that will stand the test of time!

Larry Gustina

Buffalo