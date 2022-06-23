Letter: Voices should be raised on CompassCare arson

The horrors of May 14 sent shock waves throughout our community and the kind of international/national attention we do not desire. In the throes of this evil act that targeted the African-American community, cries were rightfully heard far and wide denouncing gun violence and hate.

Since then, our great city has again made national news for another cowardly crime of hate and bullying. The firebombing of CompassCare, a pro-life nonprofit organization providing health care and counsel for women in crisis was targeted by radical groups who are oblivious to civility and respect. I guess the adage “if it doesn’t bleed, it doesn’t lead” is true because none of our political leaders are speaking out against this hate and bullying coming from radical elements.

Since there is no political gain in protecting the rights of the politically incorrect, opportunistic leaders look more to polling data than moral decency. This much is given, if this were a Planned Parenthood building fire bombed, there would be no silence on the part of community leaders.

Regardless of one’s political affiliations, civility and respect must be practiced, even with those we may disagree with. Tyranny reigns when free speech is canceled.

The purpose of good government is to restrain evil and pursue justice. However, government by itself cannot ensure justice apart from the virtues derived from the moral foundations of our Judeo-Christian heritage.

President George Washington noted:

“Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.”

Frank Lowinger

Tonawanda