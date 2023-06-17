While everyone talks about our great neighbor to the north, Toronto, Canada, no one ever talks about Buffalo’s neighbor to the west, or southwest to be exact … Cleveland, Ohio. Over the weekend, my family visited Cleveland and attended the zoo, aquarium and a Cleveland Guardians major league baseball game.

I will tell you that I have never visited such a nice, clean, and people-friendly city as I had with Cleveland.

However, the people themselves are what really impressed me the most. In Cleveland, I found myself excusing myself and asking questions to my neighbors in restaurants or in line for an ice cream or on a tram at the zoo. Once that opening exchange is made with a Clevelander, they simply come alive and you now have a friend for life.

Moreover, once the relationship is established, you are provided information about great places to eat, info about the aquarium and even news from the woman who face-painted our son that our baseball game had been moved up by an hour. Again, I am not a food promoter either but when you visit the trendy Town Hall restaurant for dinner and come back the next morning for brunch at a crepes station, I mean really. About three doors down from Town Hall, is Mitchell’s Ice Cream, with vegan ice cream and an all-white, see-through ice cream factory behind that looks like something out of a Wes Anderson film.

Anyway, thank you Cleveland for such a wonderful time.

Jeffery Zeplowitz

Williamsville