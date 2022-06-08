Letter: Violent video games bear some responsibility

Growing up on Rosedale Blvd., I was always happy to play "army" with the other half-dozen boys my age. We'd wear our father's surplus gear and armed with Daisy air-rifles and Mattel "Fanner 50s," we'd set out to make the world safe for our nation, our families and our neighborhood.

When we reached our teens, we put our toy guns away and spent our afternoons playing football, basketball or catch. Our fantasies gave way to reality.

Sadly, today's teens eschew sports and similar outdoor endeavors, opting instead to play ultra-violent video games for hours on end. Is there any wonder that they become anti-social and increasingly inured to violence?

In 1 Corinthians 13:11, it is written: "When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things."

Far too many young men, barely out of their teens, immerse themselves in fantasy and violent video games that add to the moral decay and decline of our society. Games of this sort are a slow-acting poison among today's youth. Is there any wonder that our society has become more violent and dehumanized?

Bruce Mitchell

East Aurora