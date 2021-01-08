Letter: Violent protests leave stain on the presidency

Like most Americans, I was shocked by the attempt to take over our U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday at the suggestion and encouragement of President Trump. This is a stain on our country, the office of the president and the current president of the United States, who instigated this terrible spectacle.

The damage to the office of the president and our country in the world of public opinion will be felt for years, if not decades, all because of the actions and words of Donald J. Trump. As of this moment there is a vacuum in world leadership and the world will be a more unstable place because of it.

As U.S. ambassador to Malta during 9/11, it is astonishing for me to see the difference between the two individuals, George W. Bush and Trump, and their leadership styles. The world, including our allies and advocates, were watching on 9/11/2001 and are watching now.

After 9/11, the Maltese government held a Mass in their beautiful cathedral, which was filled, to honor those who were killed and injured. At the end of the Mass the entire congregation broke out to sing “God Bless America.”