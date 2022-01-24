Letter: Village should pay fine and move on to other issues

I believe using taxpayer dollars to support and defend a personal agenda is, in one word, immoral.

The Village of Williamsville’s Mayor, Deb Rogers, is attempting to do just that – by hiring outside counsel to defend the Village’s (Rogers) decision to ignore the mask mandate.

Mayor Rogers, I do not like government interfering in my affairs either. However, Western New York, and specifically the Village of Williamsville, are not the Wild West. There are laws, mandates and rules which must be followed. If you and your followers do not like them, you have an option: move.

My suggestion is to simply ask the Village of Williamsville Trustees for their support to allow you to authorize payment for the fine issued by Erie County. Just pay the fine and move on. Everyone makes mistakes. I’ve had to pay fines for my mistakes and have never regretted doing so once I put my arrogance and ego aside.