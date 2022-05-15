Letter: Village of Williamsville is outside its comfort zone

Three separate entities each legitimately lay claim to use of the name “Williamsville”. The smallest and ironically garnering the most drama at present is the municipality of “The Village of Williamsville” (1.2-square miles and a population of approximately 5,200 persons). What makes this Village squabble seem newsworthy is the confusion with the much larger “Williamsville ZIP Code” of 14221 and the eponymous “Williamsville School District.” That even has the irony of locating none of the Williamsville High Schools within its namesake municipality.

Former Mayor Mary Lowther and Mayor Brian Kulpa each have thoroughly impressive records serving their community. I never met either, but their excellent reputations precede themselves.

Mayor Deb Rogers’ reputation also precedes itself. She is a prima donna grandstanding with histrionics on an issue beyond her position’s purview. Progress in the community and leadership is nonexistent and supplanted by immature infighting and hyperbolic name-calling. Her political magnitude must be accurately assessed by her Village 2019 election results: Rogers won against her opponent 133 votes to 117. A turnout of 250 persons (5% of the community) cared enough to vote in that election. Not a landslide, not a mandate, not even slightly interesting were these High School class president results.

The village’s website tells it all with an unusually heavy emphasis on content that details the current political stunt, but hardly any mention of Village of Williamsville improvements and progress.

Mrs. Rogers’ Neighborhood is the wrong venue; with the wrong battle; and has the wrong mayor.

Philip Rico

Williamsville