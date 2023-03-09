Our Village of Lancaster has roundabouts where once stood standard intersections. Our young mayor has told us a majority were in favor of this change. I still find that hard to believe, yet they are here, in place and not going to be changed back. We are told they are a great improvement and move traffic better, which is another stab at the truth.

Truth is, they are intimidating and extreme caution is needed by everyone. They require split-second decisions that had better be right, or smack ups will occur. Unfortunately, it appears they are here to stay.

No one can tell me that a quick driving decision is safer than a full stop sign or a traffic signal. I’ve been a driver quite a long time and this looks like an evil we’ll all just have to live with.

Dennis Kless

Lancaster