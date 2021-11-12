Letter: Veto on youth hunting won't increase safety

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz recently vetoed the law allowing hunters 12 and 13 years old to hunt deer with a licensed adult in the county. He wrote that his decision was based on "inherent danger." Could someone please explain to me something in life that does not involve inherent danger?

The Department of Environmental Conservation issues yearly deer management permits to hunters for the purpose of stabilizing the deer population throughout the state. In other words, decrease the number of deer where there are too many for the area. As of the completion of the application date the quota of permits was not met and the leftover permits were available on Nov. 1 to hopefully fill the void. Thus the population of deer will increase based on state surveys because of lack of hunters in Erie County.

Erie County ranks third in the state for deer/car crashes. Recent data indicated 203 crashes in November alone, which means drivers are more likely to hit a deer in Erie County than other parts of the state.

Last year the state reported two incidents involving junior hunters, ages 11-13, in the entire state. Compare this to 203 car/deer crashes in one single month in Erie County by mature adults who are authorized to drive a vehicle. Inherent risk?