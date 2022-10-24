Letter: Veterinary technicians deserve more respect

As Kaleida has just settled their contract with CWA 1168 and 1199 SEIU, I can’t help but think of CWA 1168’s most recent union sisters and brothers at Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center as they will begin negotiating their first contract.

The staff that work in veterinary hospitals/clinics are truly some unsung heroes. The care and services they provide go above and beyond what any specific job title in a hospital does. Vet techs assist in surgery, prepare and administer chemo meds, perform X-rays and ultrasounds, analyze bloodwork and perform dental cleanings to name a few.

When originally speaking with one of the vet techs, the person said: “we’re just like a RN.” No you aren’t, what you do as a veterinary tech goes above and beyond what a RN does. They do the work of many different hospital job titles, all the while providing highly specialized and compassionate care for our furry family members.

As a geriatric nurse, I can assure you that I couldn’t do what you all do. I hope you get the attention and recognition you deserve.

Mary Nowocien LPN

CWA 1168

Director of Organizing/Mobilizing

Buffalo