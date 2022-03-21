Letter: Veterans should not be tricked into radicalism

What should outrage veterans? Well, for one thing; as a four-year Nam era, submarine vet, I am outraged by the so-called vets that call themselves oath keepers, as much as the people they support that have taken oaths of office; and contradict those oaths by their very actions. Shame on those numb nuts, and their authoritarian loving supporters.

As a vet, I am outraged that a good number of these allegiance pledging patriots, are wholeheartedly in favor of limiting other citizens rights, their access to national factual history, and act like Jan. 6 was a walk in the park peaceful protest. Just like firing the guns on Fort Sumter. Traitors are traitors, and treason is treason. America withdraws from Afghanistan and it doesn’t go well. Remember the withdrawal from Saigon? Who was president then, and later, that same president was shamefully pardoned. Equality under the law and enforcement of the law? I don’t think so.

Do these so-called patriots remember and understand the words of the oath they took. These aren’t nuanced words to be parsed by some argumentative Perry Mason. These aren’t words to be debated over by some panel of nitpickers. All vets should remember what happens when grievance takes over for rational thought. Case in point, the Murrah Building bombing.