Letter: Vengeance unleashed as GOP takes the House

When the Founders conceived the idea of a government comprised of three separate but equal branches I wonder if they envisioned a three-legged stool understanding that if any one leg fails the stool will surely topple. Compounding this idea, the entire enterprise rests on the assumption that all three branches function based solely on “consent of the governed.” A unique concept appearing in the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence.

But what would be the consequence if one or more contingent of this triad fails either through ineptitude or subterfuge? Republicans have brazenly telegraphed their task list for when they take control of the House in January 2023. Legislating is not a priority. Primary among the GOP workload will be impeachment show trials featuring President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the January 6th Committee, and anyone else upon whom they seek vengeance.

Secretary Mayorkas will face withering questioning in the way he has handled the immigrant problem at the southern border. The inquisitors will conveniently ignore how the former president allowed children to be forcibly taken from their parents. Many never reunited to this day.

The January 6th Committee is in the crosshairs for daring to investigate Trump’s GOP-supported coup attempt. Didn’t he simply declare an “Open House” at the Capitol?

Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci faces investigation for attempting to stem the tide of Covid. He faced unrelenting resistance to any suggestion to Donald Trump that the pandemic was anything more serious than the flu as the president hawked quack remedies and concoctions. Keep in mind that the U.S. led the world in Covid deaths.

Biden will face impeachment for the “crime” of instituting programs to raise the living standards of average Americans, mitigate climate change, make voting easier and codifying same sex and interracial marriage among many other accomplishments. The stool will stand only through vigilance not vengeance.

Mark Hardy

Tonawanda