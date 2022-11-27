 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Varvel cartoon is offensive

I'm not certain why you chose to condone violence against women in the 11/21 political cartoon by Gary Varvel. Was it something we said? Do we still have too many rights for your liking?  Varvel's pathetic attempt at humor was especially ill-conceived, as the speaker's husband was recently attacked with a hammer. This comes across as death threat to Ms. Pelosi - and you chose to print it. What is wrong with you?

I'm disgusted and think you owe all of your readers an apology for this horrible image of a woman being crushed to death.

Do better.

Tammy Sherwood-Mongerson

Springville

