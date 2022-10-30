Letter: Various reasons to vote for Della Pia, Hochul

When I turned 18 years old, my father told me to register as a Republican, so I’d have a good chance of getting a county job.

Today I see my two fellow Republicans, Lee Zeldin and Nick Langworthy groveling for the support of Donald Trump – the scheming traitor who tried to overturn our democratic election.

I watched the January 6 Committee sessions in which dozens of Republicans testified that Trump engineered and supported an extensively detailed coup in order to steal a victory and remain – illegally – in office.

When John Wilkes Booth and his gang tried to overturn the government, he and his conspirators were punished severely – several at the gallows.

By contrast, 64% of today’s Republicans deny Trump’s guilt – despite the testimony of his own attorney general and his surrounding White House staffers.

I am a patriot. As such, the very least I can do for my country in the face of the pro-Trump/Big Lie group delusion, is to vote on the side of truthfulness and American decency.

I’m voting for Kathy Hochul and Max Della Pia.

Joseph Weiss, PhD

Clarence