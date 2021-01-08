Letter: Vanquished president has blood on his hands

The astonishing events of Wednesday elicited in me a surprising visceral response. I have only felt this response once before and that was the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. In both cases I felt tremendous anger welling up from deep inside. Two institutions that I delight in and am proud of were desecrated, and for what? People were hurt and killed, and for what?

Wednesday’s event had no chance of overcoming the will of the people. What happened is directly the responsibility of one man. I’m not sure which is worse – that President Trump was too ignorant to know that his approach had no chance of success or that he knew that it was doomed to failure and he pushed forward to raise money for himself and stoke his base further. He has blood on his hands, though he will never admit it.

While I blame Trump for what happened Wednesday, there is no doubt that there are a lot of representatives and senators who are complicit, who knew they were backing a losing play but for political reasons continued on stoking the fears and dissatisfactions of their constituents. That will be their legacy which they will have to live with forever.

The one positive that will come out of this event is that there is no way ex-President Trump will be able to run again. For that we can all say “Hallelujah.”

Russ Vaughan

Clarence Center