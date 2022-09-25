Letter: Vance must decide whether to accept or disavow QAnon

Then, at the rally, Trump announces : “J.D. is kissing my a***. Of course, he wants my support.” This is not an image that one would want to carry in one’s imagination. More importantly, it suggests that Vance is nothing more than a lackey, who only got the GOP nomination because he was adept at smooching the Boss’s posterior. (Ugh!) But wait, there’s more.

As Trump sluggishly pronounces his litany of hellish consequences to a Biden administration, there is music playing. Now, I’ve seen dozens of clips of Trump speaking at his rallies. I’ve never seen one where music competes with his diatribe. I’d have thought that he is too much of an egoist to compete with background music. But this wasn’t just any background music. Numerous news outlets have pointed out the eerie similarity of the tune to the QAnon anthem. (They have an anthem you say? Who knew?) And if there was any doubt, almost immediately, hundreds, maybe thousands of his minions at the rally thrust their arms in the air holding one finger aloft. And no they weren’t giving The Donald “the finger.” That is a QAnon salute, symbolizing their motto, “Where we go one, we go all,” or Wwg1wga, which just happens to be the title of the song that is playing. So, you have the QAnon anthem, the QAnon motto and the QAnon hand salute. Could anything be clearer? If you support QAnon, you support Trump. And vice versa.