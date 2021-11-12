Letter: Vaccine resisters must accept the consequences

Traffic laws. Fire prevention regulations. Childhood immunization requirements. Just three examples of mandates put in place not only to protect ourselves, but for the good of our communities as a whole.

We don’t see mass protests against these “infringements on our freedoms.” Why, then, is this concept so difficult to understand when it comes to Covid-19 vaccination mandates? Many of the protesters insist they are not anti-vaccine, just anti-mandate. So the list of vaccine myths apparently isn’t the issue here, just the notion that the protesters don’t want to be told what to do.

These are adults, right? We are all told what to do every day of our lives, by various laws and regulations. We must either abide by the rules or suffer the consequences.

So if you choose to lose your job rather than comply with the vaccination mandate, you are at fault, not your employer and not the federal government.

Barbara Kraemer

Kenmore