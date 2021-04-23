Letter: Vaccine requirements overreach into our lives

The county executive has decreed that anyone not having a Covid-19 vaccine would not be able to attend a Bills or Sabres game. No exceptions. That would exclude children under 16, pregnant women, people who are being treated for cancer, and those who may have allergic reactions to the vaccine.

The state of New York previously implemented requirements that included having to have a negative Covid-19 test 72 hours prior to the event and wearing a mask. Mark Poloncarz is choosing to exclude large portions of the population by escalating requirements to attend a game. He has consistently shown disdain for businesses trying to survive and now wants to attack the disabled, women and children. What is next? Will he require you to have a vaccine to go to a grocery store?