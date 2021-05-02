Letter: Vaccine protects individuals, society

I agree with the recent Buffalo News editorial in support of requiring proof of vaccination to attend football and hockey games.
It is no more a personal right to attend a football or hockey game than it is to drive a motor vehicle. Yet I never hear complaints about government overreaching by violating privacy laws, or by abridging our First, Fourth, or Fifth Amendment rights in requiring eye exams and, if determined necessary, requiring corrective eyewear to purchase a driver’s license and qualify to drive. For everyone’s safety I use vision correction when driving because I care about my own life, and the lives of pedestrians, bicyclists, other drivers and passengers.
Being vaccinated will protect you and the health of others. Vaccinations are the appropriate corrective measure for taming a virus, just as eyeglasses are an appropriate corrective measure for driving with poor eyesight.
Step up and do the right thing for the health and safety of our community.
Kate Willoughby
Buffalo