Letter: Vaccine protects individuals, society

It is no more a personal right to attend a football or hockey game than it is to drive a motor vehicle. Yet I never hear complaints about government overreaching by violating privacy laws, or by abridging our First, Fourth, or Fifth Amendment rights in requiring eye exams and, if determined necessary, requiring corrective eyewear to purchase a driver’s license and qualify to drive. For everyone’s safety I use vision correction when driving because I care about my own life, and the lives of pedestrians, bicyclists, other drivers and passengers.