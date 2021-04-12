Letter: Vaccine passports send us down a very slippery slope

There is a lot of conversation about “Covid-19 Passports” or in New York, Cuomo’s “Excelsior Pass." I think everyone should take a moment to examine exactly what implications something like this will have on our society. We have never needed any type of passport for things such as HIV, smallpox or the Spanish flu so why would we need one now? The answer is simple, government control of us.

The current administration is using this pandemic to assert more control over us every day. A Covid-19 vaccination ID would be a violation of the federal law restricting release of medical information and a way for the government to easily track all of us. Having to use this type of ID to enter an entertainment venue or get on a plane is ridiculous and unnecessary.

When is the last time you knew if someone sitting next to you on a plane had HIV, herpes, the flu or any other communicable illness? Other countries have used various types of identification cards for their citizens with disastrous results.