Letter: Vaccine passports, politics make same strange bedfellows

The story in The Buffalo News about a protest against vaccine “passports” is a head-scratcher. New York State is allowing businesses – which are private property – to decide for themselves whether to require patrons be vaccinated to attend events. Yet a speaker at the rally said: “Why does the government think they can mandate it?” What exactly is the mandate that people were protesting?
A person can choose whether or not to be vaccinated, and whether or not to register for the Excelsior Pass, which is just a vaccine e-certificate. If you choose not to get vaccinated, then you can easily contract and spread the disease, and therefore are contributing to the possibility of new variants evolving that can overcome the vaccines. An unvaccinated person can still attend large events (unless the business decides to require vaccination), but still must practice the public health measures that help to prevent spread. To me, this sounds like an accommodation for those who decide not to vaccinate, rather than a restriction.
Another puzzling topic: a candidate for county sheriff is campaigning on what laws she will not enforce? She vows to not “back down from the socialist mob.” Where is this alleged “mob” that is threatening people with government ownership of the means of production and distribution? It’s ironic that she is with the political party that turns a blind eye to what was the most shocking mob in my lifetime – the one that stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to violently overturn a Constitutional process.