Letter: Vaccine passports, politics make same strange bedfellows

The story in The Buffalo News about a protest against vaccine “passports” is a head-scratcher. New York State is allowing businesses – which are private property – to decide for themselves whether to require patrons be vaccinated to attend events. Yet a speaker at the rally said: “Why does the government think they can mandate it?” What exactly is the mandate that people were protesting?

A person can choose whether or not to be vaccinated, and whether or not to register for the Excelsior Pass, which is just a vaccine e-certificate. If you choose not to get vaccinated, then you can easily contract and spread the disease, and therefore are contributing to the possibility of new variants evolving that can overcome the vaccines. An unvaccinated person can still attend large events (unless the business decides to require vaccination), but still must practice the public health measures that help to prevent spread. To me, this sounds like an accommodation for those who decide not to vaccinate, rather than a restriction.