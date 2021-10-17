Letter: Vaccine mandates safeguard the nation

“No one should be forced to get “the jab” as a condition of employment, to attend sports events, to visit a restaurant, theater or a gym.” Really? The owners of those business are kind of liable for the safety of their customers and employees. Even if in the rare case that they’re not sued because someone caught Covid-19 there (contact tracing). It wouldn’t be good for their business to be known as plague central.

While the vaxxed can get Covid-19 they’re not having to be hospitalized. That’s been proven by hospital records. And as far as vaccine mandates being unconstitutional the next person to write that should specifically point out where that was in the Constitution. Because I checked and I didn’t see it. There was part in the preamble however that could be thought pro-vaccine. “To provide for the common welfare.” That means the overall well-being of everyone. And as far as vaccines being tyranny on the “6th of January 1777, George Washington wrote to Dr. William Shippen Jr., ordering him to inoculate all of the forces that came through Philadelphia. He explained that: ‘Necessity not only authorizes but seems to require the measure, for should the disorder infect the Army … we should have more to dread from it, than from the Sword of the Enemy.’”