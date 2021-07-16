Letter: Vaccine hesitant must see the result of their ‘choice’

When Covid-19 vaccines became available, people were scrambling to obtain an appointment. Some traveled to remote parts of the state, or other states, to try to speed up the process.

Now it seems they can’t give them away.

I don’t know what it says about the human condition that when offered a free vaccine that could save your life, people hesitate. If you throw in a bonus like a free drink, free lottery ticket, or a chance to win a potential scholarship, then it’s sign me up.

A recent My View writer stated, “There is very little likelihood I will die or become seriously ill from the virus that causes Covid-19.” That is probably accurate if you emigrated from the planet Krypton, if not, I would not bet the farm, or my life, on it.

People have different reasons for not getting the vaccine. Some are afraid of needles, some are afraid of the vaccine potential side effects, and some use the all-time favorite excuse, “my body, my choice.”

Unfortunately, if you become infected, your “choice” affects not just you but everyone you are in contact with.

We will never know how many of the people that died from Covid-19 this year had the attitude that it won’t happen to me.