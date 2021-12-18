Letter: Vaccine hesitant must finally join vaccinated, mask-wearing society

It is now time that selfish, self-centered, arrogant anti-vax/anti maskers stop thinking of themselves and look at what they are doing to the rest of society. With Covid patients, mostly the unvaccinated, overwhelming hospitals, elective “non-essential” surgeries have been postponed. That means that people who need surgery deemed non-essential must continue to suffer with their conditions. What is deemed non-essential is certainly essential to the person who needs that relief that comes with surgery. In my opinion if you are unvaccinated and when you contract Covid, stay home and care for yourself. And yes, this is personal.