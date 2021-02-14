Letter: Vaccine distribution lacks coordination

As a retired professor who taught operations management for over 20 years, I am appalled at the way the Covid-19 vaccine is being distributed in Erie County.

There should be one website which lists all of those organizations administering the vaccine. You should only have to fill out one form and then choose the site, day and time from the listings.

When the organization runs out of vaccine it should be dropped from the list. Ticket agencies do this all the time. There should be only one telephone number and a call back feature when it is your turn.

Barbara Libby, Ph.D.

Tonawanda