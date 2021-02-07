Letter: Vaccine distribution has been a complete mess

The current government-run vaccine distribution program so far has been a complete failure. The federal, New York and Erie County governments are all to blame. I continually check our states website only to find no appointments available. People who have managed to get appointments through Erie County later find them cancelled. The federal government tells us we have a cure, only problem, no shots are available. It is interesting how members of the House of Representatives and the United States Senate have been able to get the vaccine. Which brings us to government-run free health care for all. Can you imagine what a disaster that would be? The government can’t operate a vaccine distribution program, how can they ever run government-sponsored health care!