Letter: Vaccine distribution flaws frustrate patients, doctors

When you place vaccinations and politics in the same venue, we can all appreciate what we are seeing. People trying to schedule but can’t find a location. Someone driving hundreds of miles to get it.

The distribution issues are incredible. The concept was great but getting it to the populous is another. Thankfully this process will continue to improve but as a physician we are told to apply every Monday for vaccine with no idea if or when we will see it. Wouldn’t it have helped to keep at least some Physicians in the picture. Remember when your medical provider gave you a vaccine?

When we order vaccine, we call the distributor and it arrives promptly. Patients schedule and receive it but not this time around. But just be patient as it’s probably coming soon to your local supermarket.

Dr. William Baier

East Amherst