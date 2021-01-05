Letter: Vaccine cost is yet another case of the U.S. overpaying

I read a short article recently in The Buffalo News. It described how analysts have recently determined that the United States is paying $20 per dose for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine while the European Union pays $15 per dose for the same vaccine.

Our president and his administration express outrage over the fact that the United States pays more than other nations for the same drugs. Shouldn’t the president have used his amazing deal-making skills to end this practice related to the Covid-19 vaccine as well?

The president recently said he “will transform the way the U.S. government pays for drugs to end global freeloading on the backs of American citizens and American patients.” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar recently said, “The way we pay [more] for some … drugs … today puts American patients last.”

So, why was it not important to the president and his administration to get a handle on this Covid-19 vaccine U.S. cost issue? The president and his administration let Pfizer overcharge the United States by 25% for the Covid-19 vaccine.

In light of this, shouldn’t the president reissue his book titled “The Art of the Deal” with a new, more accurate title. “The Art of the Steal?”

Peter Hojczyk

Tonawanda