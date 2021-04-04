Letter: Vaccine appointments prove overly challenging

Whom does one have to bribe to get the Covid-19 vaccine? I’m 81 years old and have a heart condition. I have traveled up and down Transit Road looking for any drug store or supermarket that has advertised they are giving the vaccine.

It was either, “nope,” or “not yet,” or the all-too-constant, “no appointments.” Then my daughter texted me from North Carolina to tell me that the University at Buffalo has appointments.

Thrilled beyond measure, I hastened to my computer to make an appointment. (I am computer literate and also know how to use a phone.)

Sadly, again, there are no appointments. And there won’t be appointments until after April 18.

For people my age with concomitant health conditions, this is a travesty. My two daughters, son-in-law, and granddaughter in North Carolina have all been immunized. Is North Carolina better organized?

We could all use a little help here.

Anne Tirone

East Amherst