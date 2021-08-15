Letter: Vaccinations are overdue for those refusing to get it

“It violates my freedom,” is the answer too often given to questions about one’s vaccination status. This is not an answer, it is a non-sequitur, a red herring, an evasion.

The first experience most of us have freedom comes when are children, and find ourselves alone without adult supervision. For the first time we realize we are masters of our own small universe. It is a delicious feeling. We discover our I-ness, and it is good.

Children soon find that the presence of parents, teachers and siblings limit that freedom. We mature and find it worthwhile to restrain our egos for the sake of our family and friends. We realize that the common good, which includes our own welfare, often trumps the value of our individual opinion.

People are measured by what they sacrifice their freedom for, and for the size of their egos. Unfortunately the vaccine report card makes us look pretty small. It’s time some people stuff their egos into their back pockets, take a hit for the team and get vaccinated.

Charles Kucharski

Hamburg