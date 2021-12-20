Letter: Vaccinated, but still (almost) nowhere to go

I am concerned about the coming Omicron wave. My heartfelt thanks go to our wonderful health care workers who continue to serve so selflessly.

But I am increasingly frustrated about possible lockdowns and the impact on businesses. This winter we have vaccines to protect us, and it’s about time that the vaccinated can benefit from that choice. There is nothing to stop businesses, particularly hospitality, from switching to a “vaccinated only” policy. Indeed, one or two have already done so. Yes, they have to make some changes. Yes, there may be increased costs. But compared with no revenue due to a lockdown, it’s a no-brainer. They will be able to stay open, employ staff and have a profitable holiday period.

It’s not easy to find out which businesses are vaccinated only. Google Maps does not have Covid-19 filters; Yelp does, but businesses have not updated their profiles. I encourage them to do so.

I look forward to having more places to eat and drink, where I can feel safe knowing that all staff and customers are fully vaccinated and that means having had their booster, given Omicron’s ability to evade the initial dose.