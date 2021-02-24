Letter: Vaccinate postal workers as high-priority category

On behalf of the 2,000-plus members of my branch that I represent, we urge the New York State Department of Health and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to address the omission of United States Postal Service workers in the 1b category of the vaccine rollout in New York.

As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention federal guidelines, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut have all included USPS workers in their respective 1b category, yet New York has not, despite over 7,500 cases reported, 2,000 positives, and 10 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic in New York State – and these numbers are only our craft. Nationally the USPS has 121,306 cases reported, 6,266 positives and as of the end of January 154 deaths.

We are more than essential workers; we are in the public every day reaching every home and business six to seven days a week, and each day we are making the deliveries so that thousands if not millions (New York State population is over 19 million) can stay home and be safe. Since we reach that many households, potential exposure, and the importance of the service we provide makes the case why we should be able to be vaccinated in this group immediately.

Please call your state senator, assembly member, the governor to ask USPS employees be vaccinated.