Letter: VA Secretary McDonough must fire Marsh, Brennan

On Jan. 13, The News published a terrifying story of two Army veterans killed at an intersection just outside of Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke. As a disabled Army veteran myself, I’m infuriated that VA executives Willie Clyde Marsh and Michael Brennan stopped their subordinates from making this intersection safe for all drivers. If not for the dishonorable and unbecoming conduct of these executives, Arnie Herdendorf and Chris Rowell might be alive today.

What I find most disturbing is that Marsh and Brennan are both retired military officers according to VA’s website – one was a rear admiral in the Navy and the other was a colonel in the Army. However high they climbed the military chain of command, these men are not leaders and they certainly should not be working for VA. It’s the VA’s mission to serve and support America’s veterans, not facilitate their deaths by cutting corners, especially on safety.