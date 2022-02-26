Letter: VA officials’ stubborn refusal to fix road ended up costing lives

Jerry Zremski’s article “VA Cemetery planner’s warnings went unheeded before crash killed two vets.” Published on Feb. 13 was a very well written article that was thorough and brought to light a very dangerous intersection near the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke.
I am writing as a I am a concerned/alarmed citizen from Western New York. I read this article over and over. I don’t know whether my concern and state of shock is a result of the tragedy that this family suffered, or the arrogance, incompetence, and utter failure of the government to take reasonable steps to protect the public. I am sure it is a mix of both.
A few months back, after meeting with a friend in Batavia for dinner, I was on my way back to Buffalo. I made a wrong turn and I found myself at this intersection. Cars barreling down each way, I made a turn and was almost wiped out by 18-wheeler.
I never thought much of it though until I read Zremski’s article, I was in shock. Not only for what happened to the vets, but the arrogance of the VA. Why don’t we listen to our best and brightest when there are problems and reasonable solutions to fix these problems? Why does the federal government feel the need to harass and intimidate those who speak out and want to fix the problems that the public may face? Isn’t this the function of government?