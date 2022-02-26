Letter: VA officials’ stubborn refusal to fix road ended up costing lives

Jerry Zremski’s article “VA Cemetery planner’s warnings went unheeded before crash killed two vets.” Published on Feb. 13 was a very well written article that was thorough and brought to light a very dangerous intersection near the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke.

I am writing as a I am a concerned/alarmed citizen from Western New York. I read this article over and over. I don’t know whether my concern and state of shock is a result of the tragedy that this family suffered, or the arrogance, incompetence, and utter failure of the government to take reasonable steps to protect the public. I am sure it is a mix of both.

A few months back, after meeting with a friend in Batavia for dinner, I was on my way back to Buffalo. I made a wrong turn and I found myself at this intersection. Cars barreling down each way, I made a turn and was almost wiped out by 18-wheeler.