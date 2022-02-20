Letter: VA must repair traffic hazard at WNY cemetery

Jerry Zremski’s article last Sunday about the preventable deaths of two Army veterans exemplifies the need for more accountability at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

As a veteran, I’m grateful for the many VA employees that dedicate their careers to helping me and my fellow vets. Their compassion and devotion to serving and supporting us are incredible. James Metcalfe and Peter Rizzo are two such employees who proactively identified and began to fix a problem they believed would put veterans’ lives in danger at an intersection by Western New York National Cemetery.

However, their efforts were cut short by the bureaucratic machine, and now, two families are suffering, including a child who is going to grow up without a grandfather.