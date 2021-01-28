Letter: VA is doing a good job getting vets vaccinated

Recently I was called by a fellow vet who informed me that the VA was administering Covid-19 shots. So I immediately called to inquire. I was placed on hold for about 10 minutes before I was connected. I was asked if I was registered with the VA. As a disabled veteran from the Vietnam conflict I was. Within five minutes after checking my records I was given an appointment for the next day and a date for my second shot in February.

Most veterans from Vietnam are in their 60s and 70s and World War II vets are in their 80s and 90s. These veterans are more susceptible and more likely to succumb to this dreaded Virus.

So it so refreshing to see the VA step up to help all these veterans who as teenagers stepped forward to serve and protect. In our countries time of need these vets served proudly. Now in our time of need our country is stepping forward to serve and protect their veterans who proudly served.

I would just like to thank the Buffalo VA for remembering and taking care of all us old Veterans who proudly served when our country called. Semper Fi.

Phil Ryan,

United States Marine Corps

Buffalo