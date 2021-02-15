Letter: VA is administering shots with much respect to veterans

Mid-morning a few weeks ago my wife, Bonnie, told me there was a call offering a vaccine appointment at the VA hospital in Buffalo. After a moment’s reflection, I asked her to turn it down. Surely, there were those who needed it more than me. Also, I had an idea of what it would be like – standing in a line a mile long in the freezing wind with a bunch of other grumpy old vets. She advised me that the vaccine was about more than myself. It was for her and other loved ones as well. So I said OK, and I was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. It all went much better than I had anticipated, which is why I am writing.