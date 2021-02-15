Letter: VA is administering shots with much respect to veterans

Mid-morning a few weeks ago my wife, Bonnie, told me there was a call offering a vaccine appointment at the VA hospital in Buffalo. After a moment’s reflection, I asked her to turn it down. Surely, there were those who needed it more than me. Also, I had an idea of what it would be like – standing in a line a mile long in the freezing wind with a bunch of other grumpy old vets. She advised me that the vaccine was about more than myself. It was for her and other loved ones as well. So I said OK, and I was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. It all went much better than I had anticipated, which is why I am writing.
First, I want to encourage my fellow vets to get the shot. It’s very easy, and I had no side effects except for a sore arm. Second, I want to thank the extraordinary people of the VA. An operation as smooth as what I experienced is not an accident. It starts at the top with administrators who know how to set things up properly and are willing to pay for it. Then you need to have excellent professional people each knowing what their job is and doing it well. Lastly, all of the VA folks whom I met treated me and all of the other patients whom I saw with kindness and respect. That means a lot.
John Rappole
Jamestown