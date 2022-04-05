 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: VA cemetery tragedy should result in firings
Letter: VA cemetery tragedy should result in firings

To James Metcalfe II and Peter Rizzo, two wonderful VA employees who identified and tried to fix the problem of traffic safety at the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke, we are grateful to you both. To Willie Clyde Marsh and Michael Brennan, VA executives – you two are a disgrace to all military veterans and their families, and should be fired immediately.

Forget about the roundabout at that intersection, put in a traffic signal and (lower) speed limit sign.

I’m out at the cemetery when the weather is nice to visit my deceased husband, and I pray to get back home alive.

Cynthia Abrams

East Amherst

