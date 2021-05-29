 Skip to main content
Letter: UUP has actively pushed vaccines from the start
Letter: UUP has actively pushed vaccines from the start

The May 16 Buffalo News editorial (“SUNY’s union leaders have a duty to persuade all members to be vaccinated”), unfairly criticizes United University Professions, and me, for not doing enough to encourage our unvaccinated members to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, UUP has loudly called for safety precautions for on-campus employees. We demanded mandatory Covid-19 testing, contact tracing, mask-wearing and social distancing mandates months before any other educational union issued such guidelines.

We have been equally as diligent in telling our members to get the Covid-19 vaccine. UUP has been pro-vaccine since the vaccines were approved for use.

Time and again, publicly and through member correspondence, I have urged our 37,000 members to get vaccinated. I, along with UUP’s leaders, will continue to do so.

In January, we aggressively advocated to make all on-campus SUNY employees eligible for the vaccine as part of the state’s vaccination plan, after the governor initially excluded thousands of SUNY employees working on SUNY campuses. We succeeded in March. In February, we issued a UUP vaccination guide to answer members’ questions and encourage them to get inoculated.

Let me be clear: I strongly support getting the Covid-19 vaccine. I’m vaccinated and so is my family. UUP’s leadership is fully committed to all vaccination efforts in our communities and we are eager to work with SUNY and our communities to make us all safe from Covid-19.

I urge all UUP-represented employees to get the shot. It’s the only way to ensure that our members, our students, our families and our communities are protected. It’s the only way to tame this virus.

It’s the right thing to do.

Fred Kowal

Warnerville

