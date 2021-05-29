Letter: UUP has actively pushed vaccines from the start

The May 16 Buffalo News editorial (“SUNY’s union leaders have a duty to persuade all members to be vaccinated”), unfairly criticizes United University Professions, and me, for not doing enough to encourage our unvaccinated members to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, UUP has loudly called for safety precautions for on-campus employees. We demanded mandatory Covid-19 testing, contact tracing, mask-wearing and social distancing mandates months before any other educational union issued such guidelines.

We have been equally as diligent in telling our members to get the Covid-19 vaccine. UUP has been pro-vaccine since the vaccines were approved for use.

Time and again, publicly and through member correspondence, I have urged our 37,000 members to get vaccinated. I, along with UUP’s leaders, will continue to do so.

In January, we aggressively advocated to make all on-campus SUNY employees eligible for the vaccine as part of the state’s vaccination plan, after the governor initially excluded thousands of SUNY employees working on SUNY campuses. We succeeded in March. In February, we issued a UUP vaccination guide to answer members’ questions and encourage them to get inoculated.