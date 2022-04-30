Letter: USS The Sullivans deserves much better

The recent news of the USS The Sullivans taking on water broke my heart. I have followed the Sullivan story for several years, watching the movie and visiting the ships with my grandchildren. The last time I was at the Liberty Hound restaurant with one of my granddaughters, we stopped to see the great ships and we were shocked to see The Sullivans tucked into a spot between the pier and the USS Little Rock. We noticed that much debris, including small logs, were collecting around the ship and thought that this mighty warship deserved a better fate.