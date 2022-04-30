Letter: USS The Sullivans deserves much better

The recent news of the USS The Sullivans taking on water broke my heart. I have followed the Sullivan story for several years, watching the movie and visiting the ships with my grandchildren. The last time I was at the Liberty Hound restaurant with one of my granddaughters, we stopped to see the great ships and we were shocked to see The Sullivans tucked into a spot between the pier and the USS Little Rock. We noticed that much debris, including small logs, were collecting around the ship and thought that this mighty warship deserved a better fate.
I believe that this ship should never have been moved and placed into this small niche. I am hoping that when it is righted it will be floated back to its original berth so that the majestic strength and beauty can again be in full view of all who visit.
Marge Thielman Hastreiter
People are also reading…
Buffalo