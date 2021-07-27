 Skip to main content
Letter: Using birth control defies Catholic beliefs
Letter: Using birth control defies Catholic beliefs

If President Biden may not receive communion because that goes against Catholic Church beliefs, why then are people who use birth control allowed to receive communion? This also goes against Catholic beliefs.

Mark Hailand

Buffalo

