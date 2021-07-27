Letter: Using birth control defies Catholic beliefs

If President Biden may not receive communion because that goes against Catholic Church beliefs, why then are people who use birth control allowed to receive communion? This also goes against Catholic beliefs.
Mark Hailand
Buffalo
If President Biden may not receive communion because that goes against Catholic Church beliefs, why then are people who use birth control allowed to receive communion? This also goes against Catholic beliefs.
Mark Hailand
Buffalo
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.