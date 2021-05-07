Letter: Use technology to enhance Niagara Falls visitor center

The creation of a new visitor center at the Niagara Falls State Park is welcomed news. I hope the designers incorporate the latest augmented reality (AR) technology that would allow visitors an opportunity to take a step back in time, or even a step forward to the future. For example, enabling visitors to meet Native Americans from thousands of years ago, or standing next to Father Hennepin seeing the falls for the first time. Or even an AR that dramatically shows the difference between today’s flow compared to 150 years ago when the volume of water was twice what it is today. Maybe a glass floor that allows visitors to stand over a representation of brink of the falls itself. With AR, anything is possible. It’s a wonderful once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enhance the visitor experience and make Niagara Falls even more memorable.