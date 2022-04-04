Letter: Use sports betting money to invest in clean energy

There is a better use for the new tax revenue from sports betting than subsidizing gas prices, as a reader suggested (“Here is a way to ease the burden at the gas pump,” March 19). We need more investments in clean energy.

I’m tired of people avoiding individual responsibility to reduce their gasoline consumption when prices spike. Start by driving slower. That ubiquitous 55 miles per hour state speed limit – that nobody observes anymore – was enacted during the oil crisis of the 1970s. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, every mile per hour in reduced speed lowers gas consumption by one percent. So driving at 55 mph vesus 70 mph saves 15%. Voilà – your gas budget is under control again.

Think of gasoline and other fossil fuels like the invading Russians in slow motion, threatening and eventually destroying our country. We are in a slow-moving existential crisis: climate change. Like the courageous Ukrainians battling a larger enemy, New Yorkers need to step up and fight the iron grip of fossil fuels.